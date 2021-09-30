Graphic design is a powerful tool when it comes to marketing. Creating captivating content is a much-needed skill set in a variety of industries, and Andrea Simon has the skills, talent, and knowledge in spades. Hailing from Orchard Park, New York, she is a full-time graduate student, content creator, and graphic designer. She has worked professionally as a marketing strategist, brand manager, and social entrepreneur producing content and developing strategies for small start-ups to multi-million dollar corporations such as Amazon, the National Football League, Fanatics, Sephora, and Vistaprint.

Andrea Simon moved to Boston, Massachusetts for her undergraduate studies at Bentley University, where the brunt of her graphic design and marketing experience flourished. She designed all the promotional content for various organizations at Bentley, including the collegiate TedX event. As the lead graphic designer at the university’s in-house marketing agency, Andrea found her true love for sports marketing here as well, where she began to work on event production and marketing campaigns for the school’s sports teams.

She was the president of Circle K International from 2017 to 2019, the largest collegiate community service organization in the world, where she more than doubled the chapter’s membership and received national recognition for her commitment to the cause. She was also a part of Bentley University’s Service Learning program, where she served as Program Manager for two years, volunteering each week in a local elementary school. Andrea Simon graduated in 2019 with a dual major in Marketing and Global studies with minors in Graphic Design, Corporate Communication, and Spanish.

Eventually, she returned to Buffalo and took a job at The Buffalo News as a graphic designer. She worked at The Buffalo News from 2019 to 2020, providing positive value to the company while honing her craft. She then took up the MBA program at the University at Buffalo, hoping to develop her quantitative skills and business knowledge further. “After a few years working in the creative field, I realized many people do not have prior business experience or even a business degree. I hope to set myself apart by diversifying my skill set. My career goal is to work as a creative director in either the sports or fashion industry,” shared Andrea Simon.

Andrea is always eager to help and is constantly seeking opportunities to work with new clients. She also has her own e-commerce store at Red Bubble, where she sells her designs. When she isn’t out honing her artistry and mastering her chosen medium, Andrea Simon can be seen playing the piano, cooking, or cheering on her favorite sports team, the Buffalo Bills. She also frequently documents her life as a student and frequent traveler, which she proudly displays on her social media platforms.

Andrea Simon is on the rise, utilizing the breadth of her education and practical experiences to help clients get the most out of her remarkable services. She’s doing a mighty fine job at what she does, and her massive potential for growth only seems to grow as she continues to work with her clients. There’s nowhere to go but up for Andrea Simon, and it’s exciting to see her achieve her dreams because she deeply deserves it.