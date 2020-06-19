DentalPhobia.co.uk Gives us Great Help and Advice for Dental Anxiety Sufferers

Over half of the people in the United Kingdom say that they fear going to the dentist. Many people associate the dentist with pain from personal experience. Other people pick it up from television and movies. The sounds of drills and the sight of all of the different tools on the table only add to the fear. However, going to the dentist is important. If you avoid going due to fear, you are only going to require more extensive, painful work done. Get over your fear and get to the dentist.

Yahoo Lifestyle spoke with the premier dental phobia expert Pravesh Solanki (Prav to his friends) from DentalPhobia.co.uk about ways to overcome this. Prav is one of the countries leading health experts and health business growth professionals.

Here are some tips on how to get over dental phobia.

1. Educate Yourself

When you learn about dental procedures and practices, you will feel better when you have work done. Read up on whatever you need to get done. You will likely find relief in your research. Learning about it and seeing it through a technical or educational light can give you a different perspective. Plus, most procedures don't hurt quite as bad as you may imagine.

2. Go to a Dentist You Trust

While it may seem silly, patients do form a sort of bond with their patients. Get to know your dentist and see how you get along. If you don't like your dentist, you won't have a good experience. Learn about your dentist as well as their credentials. If you don't seem to connect with your dentist, it might be time to look for another one.

3. Be Honest About Your Fears

Some people attempt to disguise their fear. This may only lead to avoiding the dentist all together. When you schedule your appointment, it's okay to tell the receptionist that you have a bit of anxiety . You should also be open about it with your dentist when you finally meet with them.

4. Take Proper Care of Your Teeth

If you don't want the dentist to have to do a bunch of work on your teeth, you should make a point to take good care of them. This means brushing your teeth three times a day and after you eat. You should also floss every time you eat. Be mindful to carry dental hygiene supplies with you if you are gong to be gone the entire day. You should also try to avoid foods that are known to be bad for teeth, such as soda. Part of good dental hygiene is going to the dentist regularly (every six months).

5. Schedule the Appointment and Go

Whether you're afraid or not, you have to go to the dentist. If you want to get over your fears, face them head on. Call your dentist and schedule an appointment. When the day comes, actually go to your appointment. While at the appointment, be sure to communicate with your dentist. Let him know if you need a break or if your anxiety is getting to be too much. Talk to your dentist about the possibility of taking an anti anxiety medication before appointments.

6. Go With Someone Who Calms You

Sometimes, it can be helpful for you to bring someone with you. They can act as a support system for you. Make sure you bring someone who has a calming effect on you as opposed to someone who tends to get you all worked up. Ask a spouse, relative, or a friend.

Using these tools can help you manage your fear of the dentist. You should also remember that most of the time the things we fear are a lot worse in our heads than they are in real life. Now, that's a reason to smile.