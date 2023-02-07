Dr. Ahmed Haque has been awarded the prestigious Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award for his outstanding contribution towards the field of Justice & Peace. This award is named in honor of the late South African leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nelson Mandela. It recognizes individuals who have made significant efforts toward promoting peace, justice, and equality.

Dr. Ahmed Haque was honored with the award during a ceremony held on 23 January 2023 at Orchid Hotel, Mumbai, attended by a host of dignitaries, including the chief guest Hon. HH Sheikh Rashid Bin Majid, a member of the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates, Hon. Shri. Swami Gyananand Saraswathy Maharaj, Shri. Giriraj Maharaj, Hon. Shri. Kailash Choudhary, Minister of State, Capt. AD Manek, founder of the Skyline Aviation Club, Capt. Gopi Shetty of Sea Scouts India, Mr. Jitendra Bhaladkar, Founder and Chairman of Techno Education Pvt Ltd, as well as Bollywood celebrities Ms. Mahima Chaudhry, Ms. Isha Koppikar, Ms. Preeti Jhanglani, Mr. Bosco Martis Director and Choreographer, Mr. Nabh Kumar, Bollywood Director, and Mr. Sandip Soparikar, Choreographer.

Before Dr. Ahmed Haque, some of the most prominent personalities like Dr. Leander Paes ( Indian Tennis player ), Dr. Sangram Singh ( Indian Wrestler), Dr. Dhanraj Pillai ( Former Indian Hockey player), Dr. Prahlad Modi ( Brother of Prime Minister of India ), Dr. Mandira Bedi (Indian Actress), and many other Indian as well as Foreign nationals have received this prestigious award.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Ahmed Haque dedicated the award to his Mother, Mrs. Ahmedi Haque, and his father, Mr. Shamshul Haque, who, since childhood, have inculcated values like peace, humanity, unity, equality, etc. He also dedicated this award to individuals or groups and emphasized the importance of continuing the work towards a more peaceful and just world.

The award is notable for Dr.Ahmed Haque as he profoundly connects to South Africa through their family roots and business links. Dr.Ahmed Haque has half of his family - relatives living in South Africa and also runs SH International Group, which has strong business ties with the country.

Dr. Ahmed Haque will continue to work toward Justice & Peace and is honored to have received such a prestigious award. This award is a testament to Dr. Ahmed Haque's dedication and commitment to making the world a better place and inspires others to do the same.