A traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is usually caused by an accident, sports injury, or falls. In some cases, the injured suffer an event that robs the brain of oxygen. A stroke can cause such an injury when a blood clot cuts off the supply of blood and the oxygen it carries. Brain damage can happen in just a moment, but recovering from a problem can be a slow and tedious task.

Traumatic brain injury often associates with bleeding; cerebral hemorrhage is a dangerous complication and an important factor in causing disability and death in patients. The most common causes of cerebral hemorrhage are head injuries and other causes are cerebral aneurysms rupturing, vascular coils, and brain tumors. In general, patients with low bleeding volume and a good level of consciousness have a much better chance of recovery, and despite possible complications in the ICU, they may be treated and saved from these risks.

In cases where the patient's bleeding is more than average, timely and correct diagnosis is essential to find the appropriate treatment in the golden hours after the bleeding. This treatment, which is often surgical, is chosen by testing the patient's level of consciousness.

The first 24 to 48 hours following a brain injury are critically important. Doctors take care not to make predictions about the outcome during this time because the patient’s state can change dramatically from one moment to the next. The treatment that saves one life may fail to help another. After the first 48 hours, the patient is in danger of brain swelling, which can cause additional damage or death. If swelling can be controlled during the first two weeks, the patient has a better chance of a positive outcome.

The severity of TBI usually assessed using the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), which assesses injury within 48 hours after initial resuscitation. Severe TBI usually defined by a GCS score of <9, while a GCS score of 9 to 12 indicates moderate injury and a GCS score of 13 to 15 indicates mild injury.

The Glasgow Coma Scale designed to provide physicians with a simple method of measuring coma depth based on observations of eye-opening, speech and movement.

Symptoms of a head injury can range from almost asymptomatic to loss of consciousness and coma. Signs and symptoms of an intracranial hematoma may appear immediately after a head injury, otherwise they may not appear for weeks or more.

An awake person has a Glasgow coma scale of 15, while a person who is biologically dead will have a score of 3, in which case, according to a talented Iranian physician, Soheila Saami Aldoboni(M.D.) if the patient is young and not more than a few hours have passed since the pupils are dilated surgery might give the patient a chance of recovery from coma or death. Thereby, this skilled and young genius neurosurgeon was able to save the lives of many of her patients in severe cases of traumatic brain injury and bring them back to life