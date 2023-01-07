No matter how much she gets trolled, Ananya Panday isn't someone who will let it affect her. Chunky Panday's darling daughter had quite a starry Bollywood debut and we must say, glamour and fashion run in her genes. Ananya has always been highly terrific with her sartorial choices and her stylists further help her in cementing her position as a budding fashionista. There's no denying that she has a dreamy closet but it's also a fact that it's filled with too many green outfits. Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shraddha Kapoor - Celebs Who Rocked Pink & Red Combination!

We aren't joking when we say that Ananya's obsessed with green. Earlier, when we were simply scrolling through her style file from the recent past, we realised the girl loves this cool shade and admires it a bit too much. Yes, Panday loves her LBDs but she also likes wearing green too much, too often. From cutesy dresses to pantsuits and lehenga choli, the shade is literally found in all her different choices and its presence in her wardrobe is very evident. Do you still feel we are exaggerating? Well, in that case, have a look at some of her fashion appearances below. Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt's Swoon Worthy Appearances in Black (View Pics).

Co-ord Set Love

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning in Green

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Green Never Looked So Good Before

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Funky Much

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Green We Like

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, now do you agree with us when we say that she's obsessed with green? Yes or yes?

