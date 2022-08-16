There was a time when yellow was the colour that every Bollywood beauty was obsessed with. From co-ord sets to lehenga cholis, the colour was everywhere and in everyone's closet. Now, the obsession with this colour has calmed down and black seems to have replaced it. The colour is definitely attracting all the stylists and that would explain why so many B-town ladies like Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday have been picking it for their social appearances. 7 Times Deepika Padukone Looked Bewitching in Her Black Sarees!

From sarees to LBDs and lehenga cholis, black is literally everywhere these days. Alia Bhatt, in particular, went overboard with her appearances in black for the promotions of Darlings and then we had Ananya Panday who's still going crazy for it during Liger promotions. And while black as a colour can be found in everyone's wardrobe, the obsession with it is at an all-time high these days. In fact, we have personally bookmarked all the recent looks by our favourite beauties that stunned us enough to get us smitten. Let's have a look at some of those. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, Who Wore This White Pantsuit With Cape Better?

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MobileMasala (@mobilemasala)

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Mrunal Thakur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archa Mehta (@archamehta)

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Well, our B-town ladies have given their nod of approval to this colour already, what about you? Are you shopping for something in black, already?

