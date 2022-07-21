While Malaika Arora's name is synonymous with bold fashion and the way she looks so sensuous all the time, there are times when she has attempted something as simple as a saree and nailed it to the fullest. Malaika is a fitness enthusiast and she'd give any Gen-Z actress a run for her money. Blessed with that tall and lean frame of hers, Mala is usually able to justify the trickiest of designs and the saree is comparative an easy task for her. Malaika Arora Birthday: A Fashion Connoisseur Who Soars Temperature With All Her Outings (View Pics).

From Manish Malhotra's iconic sequined sarees to a few traditional ones, Malaika has managed to put together a collection that's hard to resist. While she's busy judging various reality TV shows, Mala ensures that her personal closet is filled with some delightful pieces that are easy on your eyes and look glamorous at the same time. Recently, Ms Arora attended an event in Mumbai where she dazzled in a stunning white saree. And it was probably the same sight that prompted us to reminisce the times when she had our attention with her saree looks. Let's have a quick look at those. Malaika Arora is Having her Own Fairytale Moment in this Blue Marchesa Gown (View Pics).

Flaunting Her Love for Sequins

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Traditional Affair

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dripping Gold!

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Royal Look Indeed

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An Indo-Western Look

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Oh-So-Charming

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Green

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simply gorgeous, isn't she? Well, that was a rhetorical question!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).