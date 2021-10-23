Bollywood's 'Munni', Malaika Arora celebrates her birthday today and we bet, hr beau, Arjun Kapoor has tons of surprises planned for her. While she was a model before entering the industry, acting was never really her area of interest, She was always inclined towards modelling and she continued with her passion for the same. A yummy mummy of the tinsel town, Arora is considered to be a fitness icon today and her love for yoga has certainly inspired one and all. However, that's not what we are discussing today. Malaika Arora is Having her Own Fairytale Moment in this Blue Marchesa Gown (View Pics).

Malaika and her penchant for bold fashion have always had our attention. She's a keen believer in the 'if you have it, flaunt it' kinda rule and she swears by it. With her hot and svelte figure, she's often the best-dressed lady in the room and there's rarely a name who's able to beat her in that department. While Malaika is often seen judging reality TV shows these days, her outfits in the same have always grabbed our eyeballs. Her love for six yards and affinity towards elegant maxi gowns are the reasons why we see so much of them in her wardrobe and they are worth dying for. Malaika Arora's Oversized Pantsuit Looks Bold, Bawsy And Breathtaking (View Pics).

With her ace stylist, Maneka Harisinghani by her side, Malaika has nailed tons of brilliant looks in the past and together, they are gearing up to nail some more. But until then, here's recalling some of our personal favourites.

In Georges Chakra

In Gemy Maalouf

In Naeem Khan

In Gaurav Gupta

In Ziad Nakad

In Tarun Tahiliani

In Manish Malhotra

Happy Birthday, Malaika Arora!

