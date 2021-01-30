She has carved a niche with her one-of-a-kind on-screen repertoire across platforms. Similarly, on the fashion front, she goes on to show us how humble homegrown labels can just be as chic as luxe high street labels. Her perennially easy and effervescent styles are what we love the most! Aahana Kumra, the Lucknow girl rose to fame with the 2016 black comedy, Lipstick Under My Burkha dazzled us with yet another stunning style. This time, it was a floral co-ord set by Spring Store Diaries worth Rs.4,500. With her stylist Juhi Ali, Aahana goes on to stun in sarees, ethnic dresses, neo-ethnic ensembles and chic western gowns with oodles of minimalism, a befitting and strong beauty game.

Aahana's Instagram handle is abuzz with her fitness, travel, food, fashion and work shenanigans. Here's a closer look at Aahana's chic style moment. Aahana Kumra Is Dressy Chic, Enjoying the Breeze and Having Us Hooked!

Aahana Kumra - Dressy Chic

A floral co-ord set featuring a cropped top and skirt worth Rs.4,500 was teamed up with gold toned earrings by Esme Crystals, wavy hair and nude makeup. Aahana Kumra Is Athleisure Chic in This Photoshoot!

Aahana Kumra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aahana was seen in Khuda Haafiz, set during the financial crisis of 2007–2008 is inspired by true events and follows Sameer Chaudhary, played by Vidyut Jammwal who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis from flesh traders. The film released on 14th August on Disney + Hotstar. Aahana was also seen in the Netflix web series, Betaal as DC 'Ahlu' Ahluwalia, an Indian zombie horror series based in a remote village that serves as the battleground between East India Company Army officer Lt. Col John Lynedoch, his battalion of zombie redcoats from the Indian Rebellion of 1857, and the fictional CIPD force. She will be seen in Shamshera, an upcoming action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).