We believe Aamna Sharif who is one of the most sought after faces on television is also a certified style cynosure and a style chameleon. While she does contemporary and ethnic styles in equal measures, the latter delights more for its versatility. Not a trend hound but someone who has clearly figured out styles with respect to prints, hues, silhouettes and cuts for herself, Aamna repeats these moments with still a refreshing vibe. For instance, Aamna has clearly showcased her love for florals before. This time around, she picked up a red floral caped lehenga set from the homegrown label, Saundh. But what really upped the look were the thick, textured waves that lent her vibe a beautiful in the wild kind touch.

With a following of 1.1M on the gram, Aamna's fashion influence is undisputed. Here's a closer look. Aamna Sharif Is Giving the Royal Blue a Royal Ethnic Elegance!

Aamna Sharif - Florals Are Forever

A carvan scarlet red lehenga with a sleeveless blouse paired with a cape jacket worth Rs.19,995 was from label Saundh. Wild wavy hair with centre parting, nude matte pink lips and gold-toned jhumkas completed her look. Aamna Sharif Is Channelling That Sublime Lucknowi Charm in a Thrifty Chikankari Suit!

Aamna Sharif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aamna features as Komolika Chaubey Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will be seen in Roohi Afza, a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan featuring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

