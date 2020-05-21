Aditi Govitrikar Birthday Special: Innately Sartorial, Simplicity and Sophistication Drive Her Once-a-Supermodel, Always-a-Supermodel Vibe!

Aditi Govitrikar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We all know and remember Aditi Govitrikar as the light-eyed beauty in the song, Kabhi to Nazar Milao by Adnan Sami and Asha Bhosle. The former model, actress and a doctor is a hoot being one of the few supermodels to have retained dual qualifications of gynaecology and psychology. An ardent Vipassana practitioner, this former Bigg Boss contestant remains the first and the only Indian woman to have won the Mrs World title. Her foray into films began with Thammudu. She followed it up with diverse movies including Paheli (2005). She lighted up the silver screen in the recently released Marathi film, a Vikram Phadnis directorial venture, Smile Please and in the Zee5 web series, Parchhayee. On the fashion front, Aditi's keen understanding of hues, silhouettes and cuts that flatter her frame and persona is evident from her heady Instagram profile that boasts of 1.2 million followers. Giving us a glimpse of her inherently sartorial mind, this fashion-conscious mother of two has crafted an arsenal that features one ensemble for every vibe.From chic sarees, crisp white dresses, sharp fitted denim with boots to ethereal ethnics, classic prints like checks and polka dots, Aditi's fashion arsenal is a delight. She keeps revisiting her runway days as a supermodel by turning into a showstopper for fashion shows and indulging in a bonhomie with her pals from modelling days. Her flawless beauty further elevates her vibe at all times. Blessed with healthy skin, beautiful hair and light eyes, Aditi rarely indulges in bold glam, preferring to keep it natural, sublime and relevant.

As the actress turns a year older, 44 to be precise, we would love nothing more than to reminisce some of her brilliantly self-styled fashion moments in a brief style capsule here. Mr India in 2019: Aditi Govitrikar Recreates Anil Kapoor’s Iconic Song ‘Zindagi Ki Yehi Reet Hai’

A checkered pink and mustard toned six-yard teamed with a sleeveless blouse was complimented with a dainty pearl necklace, sleek hair, delicately lined eyes and pink lips.

Aditi flaunts a white top tucked into a checkered mini skirt and layered with a matching jacket from Marks and Spencer. White slingback pumps, pink lips, sunnies and wavy hair complete her look.

Aditi teamed a Label April layover with skintight leggings, knee-high boots, a wristwatch, wavy hair and subtle glam.

An embellished ensemble by Abhilasha was teamed with barely-there nude glam and wavy hair left open.

A one-shouldered white dress was complemented with a gold bracelet, blushed cheeks, pink lips and wavy hair. Arjun Kapoor, Arhaan Khan and Others Join Malaika Arora at Her Mother’s Residence for Christmas 2019 Celebrations.

A striped cotton shirt was neatly tucked into a pair of snug fit Levis denim, a thin brown belt, tan brown knee-high boots, wavy hair and subtle glam.

A neon green Paithani saree was teamed with a golden blouse, delicate bangles, bold red-pink lips, delicately lined eyes and wavy hair.

A casual brunch saw Aditi stun in a zippered white fit and flare dress with nude Jimmy Choo heels, a Ferragamo handbag, wavy hair, soft pink lips and sunnies.

A Samant Chauhan white maxi dress with exaggerated sleeves was complimented with a gold necklace, wavy hair, subtle glam of pink lips and defined eyes.

An all-white vibe was perfected with a pair of gladiator sandals, a grey sweater, sunnies, hoops, wavy hair and nude pink lips.

A bonafide beauty with brains, Aditi recently completed a post-graduate course in counselling from Tata Institute of Social Sciences and is pursuing a second master's degree in Psychology from Harvard University. Here's wishing the actress a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future!