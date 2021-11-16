Aditya Roy Kapur celebrates his birthday today (November 16). Blessed with sharp features, a perfect jawline, and expressive eyes, the man is every woman’s dream come true. ARK made a place in million hearts by humming 'Meri Aashiqui Ab Tum Hi Ho' and then it was no looking back. Having said that, he ain’t your typical film hero nor he’s determined to always serve you unconventional roles. As the actor has always struck a balance between both the cinemas and that’s the best part about his career. We’ve seen him in films like Malang, Fitoor, Daawat-E-Ishq and many more. However, one thing that was common in all was his charm. He’s born for the big screen and none can deny this fact. Mrunal Thakur Joins Aditya Roy Kapur in the Hindi Remake of Tamil Film ‘Thadam’, Shoot To Start in October.

Another important trait about his personality is that he does not believe in the rat race and his actions have proved the same. He does his thing his own way and the example of the same can be his late Instagram entry compared to his contemporaries. It’s been some time that the hottie is on ‘gram and often delights fans with his cute to jaw-dropping clicks. And as the handsome hunk turns a year older today, let’s take a look at his sexy, suave, and sensuous photos that are pure love. Aditya Roy Kapur Treats His Fans With an Impromptu Solo Performance Post Pack Up of Thadam Remake in Delhi (Watch Video).

That Sexy Beard!

An Eye-Candy For Sure!

He's A Rough And Tough Lad!

Those Hypnotising Eyes!

The Hottest Pic On Earth!

Chiseled Body Done Right!

Charming And How!

Hottie Flaunting His Abs On A Yacht!

That's it, guys! These are some of the best pics of the handsome hunk from his Instagram. Indeed, the actor is talented as well as eye-candy; definitely a total package. Meanwhile, on the professional front, fans will see him in two ambitious projects namely Om: The Battle Within and Thadam remake. LatestLY wishes Aditya Roy Kapur a very happy birthday!

