Actor Aditya Roy Kapur was recently in Delhi, shooting for his upcoming action film, the Hindi remake of 'Thadam'. While fans were already excited about his association with the project, the actor gave them another reason to rejoice. Aditya broke into an impromptu solo performance with his guitar after the pack up of 'Thadam' on the streets of Delhi'. And as expected, the internet went berserk. Thadam Remake: Aditya Roy Kapur Roped In To Play a Double Role in This Mystery Thriller - Reports.

Several clips from Aditya's performance have gone viral as they continue to make rounds on the internet. Dressed in smart casuals; a simple white t-shirt, a pair of denims and sneakers, the 'Aashiqui 2' star not just treated his fans with his guitar performance but also his magical voice. He crooned a few melodies as he strummed his way to the hearts of the listeners. Mrunal Thakur Joins Aditya Roy Kapur in the Hindi Remake of Tamil Film ‘Thadam’, Shoot To Start in October.

Watch The Video Below:

#AdityaRoyKapur spotted at a event. He was playing a guitar 🎸 for treat his fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IeZz1AIiO5 — Aditya Roy Kapur FC ❤ (@Adityaroykworld) October 22, 2021

Talking about 'Thadam' remake, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The plot of the film revolves around the murder of a young man. Confusion arises when the key accused in the murder is found to have a doppelganger. The Hindi version of the film is directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar and stars Aditya and Mrunal Thakur. While Mrunal plays a tough as nails cop in the film, Aditya will be essaying a double role for the first time. Apart from this, Aditya is also set to star in another out-and-out action drama titled, 'OM: The Battle Within' where he will be paired opposite 'Dil Bechara' fame Sanjana Sanghi.

