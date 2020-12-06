Alaya F definitely seems to be a pro when it comes to style. The actress has been sharing a lot of sexy pictures of herself on Instagram and fans are having a gala time with it. After nailing the Kim Kardashian biker shorts and bralette look, Alaya is back again! This time she posted a set of photos of herself that sees the babe looking oh-so-glamorous in a pair of pinstripe separates made out from the same fabric. In the pics, she looks edgy as well as chic. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Alaya F - Who Nailed this Stunning Dress with a Bold Neckline Better?

Elaborating on Alaya's look, the beauty in the photos can be seen striking a bold pose in a striped jacket and mini skirt combo. While the skirt is simple, the jacket has all the major details that comprise of a draped front and quite a super alluring cut-out at the back. A perfect piece that can be worn at the office or during important meetings. Brownie points to the colour, that is, black. FYI, her attire is from the label Mistress Rocks Alaya F Looks Like the Perfect Banno Ki Saheli in These Throwback Goa Destination Wedding Archives!

Check Out The Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Talking about her makeup, that's also quite on point. We love how Alaya has gone ditto for the lips and her eye shadows. Nude it is! Frankly, we are really impressed by the Bollywood babe's latest striped themed look. Alaya made her debut into films with Jawaani Jaaneman. Stay tuned!

