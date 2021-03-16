American actress Alexandra Daddario is celebrating her 35th birthday today. The actress made her first appearance on television at the age of 16 and has been managing to steal hearts ever since then. She first role that she bagged was the role of a victimized teen named Laurie Lewis in the soap opera All My Children. She was loved for her acting and then she bagged her first major role as Annabeth Chase in the fantasy adventure film Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. The actress starred in many big projects including a music video of Imagine Dragon's song Radioactive. Percy Jackson TV Series in Works at Disney Plus.

Daddario went on to be a part of films and shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, The Last Man on Earth, American Horror Story: Hotel, The Layover, We Have Always Lived in the Castle and more. She also voiced the character of Lois Lane in the superhero animated film Superman: Man of Tomorrow. She was also a part of Songbird, the first film shot in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress will now be seen in Die in a Gunfight.

Alexandra sure has done a lot of work and has impressed her fans with each of her character as well. But people often even talk about her beauty and the cold fashion choices she opts for. The actress has rarely been seen repeating the same kind of outfits more than twice and fashion fanatics love the fact that she is able to turn any basic outfit into a chic one. So, to celebrate the actress' birthday, we decided to take a look at 5 of her chicest ensembles.

Check Out Her Looks Below:

Alexandra Daddario in Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)

Alexandra knows how to make heads turn and this red-hot ensemble worn by the actress for an event created magic on the red carpet. The tassle heavy dress looked perfect on her and she accentuated the look more with the right amount of make and hair.

Alexandra Daddario in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)

The actress is a big fan of casual yet chic outfits and this look proves that she nails the look like a boss. This black mesh dress suited the actress and the boots added drama to the casual look.

Alexandra Daddario in White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)

This is one of the classiest looks worn by Daddario. The long sheer dress had slit sleeves that made the outfit stand apart. She paired the look with a pair of brown heels and minimal make and looked no less than a dream.

Alexandra Daddario in Orange

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)

This is one of the quirkiest looks worn by Alexandra. She added white net stockings with her orange dress that paired so well with it. The dress had work with silver on it and had a huge green bow tied on the chest. The puffed sleeve and the knot added extra glam to her look.

Alexandra Daddario in Polka Dots

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)

Last but not the least, Daddario rocked a full-length polka dot dress for an outing and was looking like a vision in it. The dress had a knot on the front and had suffered sleeves and it fit her really well. She added a pair of white heels, chunky jewellery and minimal makeup to complete this look.

Well, it is very evident that Alexandra Daddario knows how to play dress up. She is a huge fan of balloon sleeves and details on the dress. The actress manages to rock any outfit like a queen and we hope to see more and more chic outings of hers. Join us in wishing her a very happy birthday.

