Amyra Dastur is a certified fashionista! Not only does she give classics a spin but also consciously experiments with risque cuts, bold silhouettes and unusual hues. This and an ability to pull off a melange of looks from ethnics, neo ethnics and glamorous as well as boho chic styles render her to be a designer's delight. The lockdown saw Amyra dazzle us with her makeup skills, stay-at-home,stay-chic looks. A throwback vibe shared by fashion stylist Bornali Caldeira saw Amyra take on a contemporary style by Kanika Goyal. With the quirky ensemble perfectly in place, Amyra upped the vibe with a slick high ponytail and subtle glam that highlighted her sharp features.

An Instagram profile of 2M testifies for Amyra's strong social media presence. A model turned actor who dabbles Bollywood along with Tamil and Telugu films, Amyra also dipped her feet into the fast-moving OTT platform with the web-series The Trip 2 for Bindass Originals. Here's a closer look at her throwback style. Amyra Dastur Is Channeling the Bohemian Mood With Messy Hair, Stubborn Spirit, Wild as Her Favourite Colour!

Amyra Dastur - Prints, Folds And A High Ponytail

A circuit crop top was teamed with pleated panel straight pants from Kanika Goyal's AW 18-19 collection. Strappy metallic stilettos, a high wavy ponytail and a subtle makeup of blushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones, defined eyes completed her look. When Amyra Dastur Fashioned Her Grandmother’s Gold Studs a La Vintage Charm to Her Resplendent Saree Vibe!

Amyra Dastur in Kanika Goyal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Amyra was last seen as Roopa in Made In China. She will be seen in Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum, a Tamil comedy film with Santhanam and in Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and in Pilfer Singh, the remake of the Telugu movie Raju Gadu.

