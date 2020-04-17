Ananya Panday Is Drop Dead Sultry in Leather Pants, Metallic Jacket and a Coy Vibe for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020!

Ananya Panday for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Armed with a refreshing take on fashion and enchanting us with a sassy style that accompanies all her ensembles, Ananya Panday is always such a delight! She graduated with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 Batch of 2019 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Bundling up the accolades for her refreshing on-screen presence, Ananya set a firm foot on the fashion grounds with stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar in tow. As the newest face to adorn the famed celebrity calendar by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani, Ananya delighted us with her images from the photoshoot. Styled by her go-to fashion stylist Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar, Ananya took to an all-black sassy vibe for Dabboo Ratnani's famed celebrity calendar 2020. With a dash of metallic daze, Ananya's subtle beauty game adds on to the charm.

Giving easy styles as well as the tricky ones a worthy and signature spin with minimal sensibilities, Ananya rarely toes the line. She always finds a place in the rising brigade of consistently well-dressed millennials. Here is a closer look. Ananya Panday Without Makeup at the Aiport Will Win Your Heart.

Ananya Panday - Sexy Black

A black cropped bralette, leather hot pants were layered on with a metallic silver foil cropped puffer jacket. Wavy hair, delicately lined eyes and nude pink lips completed her look.

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen in Khaali Peeli, an action film directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra with Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist.