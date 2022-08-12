Cara Delevingne, the famous English model and actress celebrates her birthday on August 12. While a lot has been said and discussed about her sexual preferences, that's not even a topic in our list of discussions today. In fact, today we'll be directing our energies towards reminiscing some of her best and boldest red carpet avatars that will forever find a place in our list of favourites. From red carpet appearances to Met Gala avatars, Cara's outings have always left a lasting impression on our minds. Tell It Like a Woman: Jacqueline Fernandez Is ‘Proud’ to Be Part of Anthology Co-Starring Jennifer Hudson, Cara Delevingne Among Others (View Poster).

From going topless on the Met Gala red carpet to attempting a rather powerful look in her pantsuit, Cara has always been a delight to watch. With her tall and lean frame, she manages to nail the boldest of designs and make it look as easy as one, two, or three! She definitely doesn't need bold necklines or thigh-high slits to look ravishing. She can pick a pair of jeans and pair it with a simple t-shirt and yet look so charming. Cara's fondness for her red carpet appearances has prompted us to bookmark all of her looks and it's time we share some of our favourites. Cara Delevingne’s California Property Trespasser Arrested, Police Helicopter Tracked the Suspect.

So, today on Cara Delevingne's special day here's revisiting some of her iconic red carpet looks from the recent past.

Cara Delevingne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Cara Delevingne!

