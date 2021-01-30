Hollywood's most sincere actor who takes his job damn seriously, Christian Bale celebrates his birthday today. For someone who believes in putting his 100 per cent to all his projects and doesn't hesitate from 'transformation' is definitely a name on every director's wishlist. While his acting brilliance and sincerity are often praised, it's time we highlight another crucial quality of his - his dapper outings. Bale is certainly a smart dresser and knows how to present himself really well. Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder - Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender and 10 Other Actors Who Played Both Marvel and DC Characters.

While his red carpet outings are formal and terrific, his street style is equally marvellous. Comfort certainly plays a key in his wardrobe and he prefers his outings to be basic and casual. While he loves his black tuxedos like no one else, he also has a certain affinity towards his casual wardrobe that include shorts, jeans and t-shirts of course. He prefers his closet to speak comfort if nothing else. He loves his own space and his outfits scream the same emotion. A true gentleman on the red carpet, Bale's equally carefree when it comes to his street-style. On the eve of his special day today, we take a look at his style file that's a mix of everything that's formal and informal. Christian Bale Fans are Rooting for Him to Return as Batman after Ben Affleck Joins Michael Keaton as the Cape Crusader in Ezra Miller's Flash Movie.

Speaking about his future movies, the actor is gearing up to star as the antagonist in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Matt Damon in lead roles and Bale's inclusion has certainly intrigued us further. We hope the team has a blast while shooting and that the final outcome stays true to our expectations.

Until then, here's wishing the star a fabulous year ahead. Happy Birthday, Christian Bale!

