Ben Affleck's return as Batman in Ezra Miller's upcoming Flash movie has surprised his fans and how! The Gone Girl actor is all set to reprise his role as the cape crusader and will also join Michael Keaton's Batman in parallel universes. Affleck's decision to return has however prompted all Christian Bale fans to root for him to make his appearance in the black suit one more time. Bale played Batman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy and there's a separate fanbase altogether who think he was probably the best Batman of all time. Ben Affleck to Return as Batman Along With Michael Keaton for Ezra Miller's Flash Movie - Read Details.

Christian Bale fans are disappointed to see Ben Affleck returning as the superhero and they are rooting for their man to return to DCEU instead. Bale and Nolan's previous attempts gave us some remarkable movies like The Dark Knight where Heath Ledger played the iconic Joker and later The Dark Knight Rises where Tom Hardy was roped in to play Bane. After Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton and Robert Pattinson of course, fans think it's time for Bale to announce his re-entry and honestly, we think it's really a good idea. Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder - Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender and 10 Other Actors Who Played Both Marvel and DC Characters.

And while it happens or not, you check out the reactions of Bale's ardent fans how they are demanding him to don his cape one more time.

Christian Bale Having a Major FOMO

In Michael Scott's Words

Me watching Christian Bale in Batman's suit: pic.twitter.com/fUdLO0IflF — Axtion Am (@Axtion_Am) August 20, 2020

Go for Christian Bale!

DC Universe is ignoring Christian Bale once again But Christian Bale is the One & Only actor who made millions of fans to fall in love with Batman pic.twitter.com/2Cq1TwHWSX — Xclution_α (@Xclution_AlphA) August 20, 2020

That Would Be E-P-I-C

Imagine if Christian Bale also came for a short cameo in the flash movie 😍 pic.twitter.com/EpNk3hdEdh — Lazz (@Laziiner) August 21, 2020

The Writer Agrees!

Christian Bale was the best Batman. Period Anyone who disagrees can keep their bad taste to themselves I'm not interested pic.twitter.com/SebkPcEwDP — Meme Template Bikhari (@Damsel_is_high) August 20, 2020

Ouch...

christian bale as batman > robert pattinson as batman > me as batman > my hot english teacher in high school as batman > mcdonald’s sprite as batman > ben affleck as batman — rissa (@filmsofanarchy) August 20, 2020

True That

WOW. Imagine if Christian Bale agreed to also be in the #TheFlash Flashpoint Film? That movie would be an instant $150-200 Million opening weekend. Easy Billion Dollar movie. Would be insane! #Batman ⚡️🦇⚡️🦇 pic.twitter.com/zmCIYjOhqT — ⚡️ Pagey ⚡️ (@Pagmyst) August 20, 2020

Oh, He Totally Was

The Batman is trending so let me just remind y’all that Christian Bale was the best batman. pic.twitter.com/QgVq863UOg — mars (@lowkeytoph) August 15, 2020

The chances of Bale returning as Batman in DCEU are very bleak since the actor is currently busy with his Marvel's next project. He's a part of Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder where he's expected to play the prime antagonist. So if and when Warner Bros decide to call him again for Batman, you should know, it may not happen anytime soon. In future, maybe.

