Emilia Clarke aka the Khaleesi from Game of Thrones celebrates her birthday today. The English actress who became a household name, post her stint in the HBO series is currently being eyed for different roles by various filmmakers. We loved her as the mother of the dragons but we were equally amazed to see her strut in style with her royal-like appearances during all her promotional activities. Emilia is certainly a powerful dresser and her outings have proved it time and again. She exudes confidence every time she steps on the red carpet and that particular moment is to die for.

With that coy smile of hers, Clarke has often managed to woo our hearts. We have witnessed some remarkable fashion outings by her and each time, she was able to better her previous attempt. From cutesy dresses to elegant maxi gowns, the GoT girl has a penchant for everything that's remarkable and beautiful enough. Her drool-worthy outings have won our hearts every time and there hasn't been a single occasion where she has disappointed us on that front. Don't believe us? Check out some of her most fascinating and gorgeous appearances from the recent past below.

In Schiaparelli



In Valentino



In Miu Miu



In Dior



In Elie Saab



In Michael Kors



In Atelier Versace



Emilia Clarke had a rather tough time while shooting the iconic series. We know she suffered from two brain haemorrhages and almost died while shooting the episodes. Certainly, the girl gave her all to this episodic saga and it was worth it in the end. Today, she's looking forward to being more spontaneous and wants to 'seize the moment'. Hopefully, the coming year will provide her with tons of opportunities for the same.

>Here's raising a toast to her gorgeous self! Happy Birthday, Emilia!

