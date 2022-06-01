If Manish Malhotra's sequinned sarees don't excite you anymore, Bollywood has found a new favourite already. JJ Valaya, the ace fashion designer who has so many beautiful designs under his credit is B-town's new favourite. And if not, he's on the path of becoming one eventually. After Vidya Balan started the trend of picking his stunning sarees with a tan waist belt, the style was then followed by Nora Fatehi, Kiara Advani and Mouni Roy very recently. While Nora and Advani chose a different version of his same sarees, Vidya's and Mouni's were very similar. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Rhea Chakraborty, Whose Pantsuit Colour Looked More Lovely?

Mouni Roy recently made headlines after her first look from Brahmastra was released by the makers in the film's official teaser. She looked impressive and her fans certainly went gaga over it. Post which we came across this stunning avatar of hers. She picked a printed JJ Valaya saree and paired it with a full sleeves black blouse and tan belt around her waist. With a chunky choker necklace, some bangles and a maangtika to go with, she completed her look further. Coming to her makeup, she opted for highlighted cheeks, pink lips, kohled eyes and well-defined brows.

Mouni Roy and Vidya Balan

Mouni Roy and Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Vidya Balan, the actress was promoting one of her releases when she picked a very similar saree from the house of JJ Valaya. Unlike Mouni, Vidya picked a sleeveless blouse and a tan coloured waist belt to complete her look. Ditching any major jewellery, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings and a bracelet. With contoured cheeks, light pink lips, smoky eyes and well-defined brows, she rounded off her look. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Now, that we have described each of their looks in detail, who do you think nailed this JJ Valaya saree better? Was it, Vidya Balan or Mouni Roy? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Who Nailed This Saree Better? Vidya Balan Mouni Roy

