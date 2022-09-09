Mouni Roy's next big release, Brahmastra has finally hit the big screens and is already getting some rave reviews. The TV beauty who marked her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi eventually entered Bollywood and signed on some big projects. The actress was actively promoting her new release when we saw her flaunting this Picchika design and that instantly reminded us of Kedarnath beauty, Sara Ali Khan. Fashion Faceoff: Mouni Roy or Vidya Balan, Who Nailed this JJ Valaya Saree Better?

Mouni took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her newest ethnic outing. It was a powder pink Anarkali with spaghetti straps and no sleeves, Mouni had further paired her hand-painted silk Anarkali with a traditional emerald choker, minus any earrings. With blushed cheeks, pink lips, well-defined brows and hair styled in soft waves, she completed her look further.

Mouni Roy and Sara Ali Khan in Picchika

Mouni Roy and Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Sara Ali Khan, the Simmba girl picked a similar attire while promoting her last release, Atrangi Re. Though it wasn't pink in shade, it was more like a dull rose instead. With similar handpainted floral motifs on it, Sara looked divine in those! With glossy lips, highlighted cheeks and subtle eye makeup, she rounded off her look! Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Sara Ali Khan, Whose Orange Arpita Mehta Outfit Did You Like?

Now that we have elaborated on who wore what and how you can go ahead and pick a winner of this fashion race. Do you think Sara Ali Khan nailed this outfit better or was it, Mouni Roy, for you? Drop your views on Twitter or choose the desired option from the box below.

Who Wore this Suit Better? Sara Ali Khan Mouni Roy

