Pantsuits are here to stay and trust our Bollywood and Hollywood divas to make it a style statement. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, our B-town beauties have already taken this design a notch higher with their charming persona and infallible styling and Hollywood ladies are not behind. Recently, Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, Zendaya stepped out looking like a boss lady in her all-black pantsuit avatar and Kim Kardashian was soon to follow. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Lily Collins, Whose Pink Giambattista Valli Gown Did You Like More?

Zendaya is a fashion force to reckon with. While the Euphoria actress was on cloud nine after Dune bagged several awards in different categories, she chose to make the most of it by flaunting her style shenanigans. For the Vanity Fair after-party, Zendaya picked a powerful double-breasted hourglass suit by Sportmax. She paired her suit with a magenta coloured shirt and a classic black tie to go with. She further completed her look by opting for Bulgari jewellery - a massive statement ring on each hand, matching button earrings, and a diamond lapel pin.

Kim Kardashian and Zendaya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If Zendaya was able to get your attention, Kim Kardashian would be equally delightful. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram where she picked an all-black avatar for her recent fashion outing. It was a Prada pantsuit which she paired with blue gloves and black shoes. A style statement in itself, the outfit was equal parts chic and powerful. Fashion Faceoff: Zendaya or Jessica Chastain, Who Nailed This Moschino Colour Block Dress Better?

Now that we have elaborated on each of their look, who do you think won this fashion face? Was it Kim Kardashian or Zendaya? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Fashion Faceoff: Zendaya or Kim Kardashian - Whose All-Black Pantsuit Look Was More Powerful?

