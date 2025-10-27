Is Viral Video of Aerofoot Flying Shoes Demo at ‘Gitex 2029’ Real or Fake? No, AI-Generated Clips Circulating Online

Mumbai, October 27: Did "Aerofoot Flying Shoes" make their grand debut at "Gitex 2029" in Dubai? Several social media users have shared videos that allegedly show a woman hovering above a stage, models floating down a catwalk, and a man taking off from a pedestal wearing futuristic shoes. These viral clips claim that China developed the Aerofoot flying shoes and showcased them at a future "Gitex 2029"event in Dubai, sparking widespread curiosity online.

The videos quickly gained traction across social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Threads, with users convinced that the technology was real and that Dubai had hosted a major innovation event in 2029. The realistic visuals led many to believe that levitating footwear had finally become a reality. But is there any truth to the claim that these flying shoes exist or that Gitex 2029 even happened? Fact Check: Did Pakistan Government Declare Salman Khan a ‘Terrorist’ Over His Balochistan Comment at Joy Forum 2025? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Notification Circulating on Social Media.

Viral Video Claims 'Aerofoot Flying Shoes' Debuted at 'Gitex 2029

Video Claims to Show Aerofoot ‘Flying Shoes’ Demo at Gitex 2029 (Photo Credits: Thread/ @jyo_john_mulloor)

However, the claim is fake. There is no record of any "Aerofoot" flying shoe demonstration at GITEX. As per a report by Lead Stories, the viral videos were actually created by digital artist Jyo John Mulloor, who identifies himself as an "AI Time Traveller." Mulloor posted the videos in October 2025, labelling them as glimpses of a fictional future event in 2029. The footage contains visible glitches typical of AI-generated content, such as distorted movements and warped text. Is 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Heading Towards Earth? Did Harvard Professor Avi Loeb Ask People To Take Vacation Before October 29, Suggesting Imminent Threat? Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claims.

An AI detection tool, Hive, confirmed the video was 99.9% likely AI-generated or deepfake content. Mulloor’s social media profiles feature several similar futuristic creations. In conclusion, no such “Aerofoot flying shoes” exist, nor did any demonstration take place at Gitex 2029, which itself has not yet occurred. The viral videos are creative AI-generated artworks, not evidence of a real technological breakthrough.

