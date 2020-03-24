Gudi Padwa 2020 Fashion: Shraddha Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar and Sai Tamhankar Have Us Swooning, Staring and Bookmarking Their Festive Saree Styles

Gudi Padwa Fashion Festive Saree Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gudi Padwa, helmed as the Maharashtrian New Year, ushers the spring season. Gudi Padwa is feted by families ringing in the festivities together, flaunting some new clothes, preparing special Maharashtrian dishes and celebrating the day together. A special Gudi flag, generally of yellow or red colour, is erected, garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves and topped with upturned silver or copper vessel signifying victory and achievement. It is believed that the Gudi wards off evil, invite prosperity and good luck into the house. Festive fashion is an inseparable part of all Indian celebrations. This festival often has women draping the elegant Nauvari-a traditional a nine-yard Marathi style saree tucked at the back and men wearing a kurta-pyjama along with a saffron turban during the auspicious Gudi Padwa celebration. Sparking off those Marathi Mulgi vibes with their cutesy girl-next-door looks and a fabulous fashion melange of Splendid sarees are Amruta Khanvilkar and Sai Tamhankar. Joining the revelries is Shraddha Kapoor who lent us some festive style inspirations!

Here is a closer look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha repurposed her mother's traditional Paithani saree with jewellery by Gehna and Anmol, a gajra adorned low hairdo, smokey eyes and nude pink lips for Diwali festivities 2019. Shraddha Kapoor Gives the All Black Vibe a Bomb Update, Kill Us Already We Say!

Gudi Padwa Fashion 2020 - Shraddha Kapoor in Paithani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amruta Khanvilkar

Styled by Neha Chaudhary, Amruta took to a parrot green Paithani Nauvari saree with jewellery by Karishma. A pair of platform Kolhapuri sandals, flower-decked updo, traditional nath (nose ring) and glossy glam completed her look.

Gudi Padwa Fashion 2020 - Amruta Khanvilkar Nauvari Saree (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A red Paithani saree was teamed with a sleeveless blouse, elegant jewellery by Kankshini Studio, gajra adorned updo and subtle glam. Amruta Khanvilkar Enjoys Vacation With Her Family In Los Angeles

Gudi Padwa Fashion 2020 - Amruta Khanvilkar Red Paithani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sai Tamhankar

Styled by Neha Chaudhary, a deep violet toned Paithani Nauvari saree was teamed with a multi-coloured blouse, Kolhapiri sandals, jewellery by Kankshini Studio. Flower adorned updo, subtle glam completed her look. Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes in Marathi: WhatsApp and Hike Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Messages, SMS to Send Greetings of Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa Fashion 2020 - Sai Tamhankar Nauvari Saree (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A hand-woven sari saree from Ohfab was teamed with a thin-strapped black blouse, earrings by Neha Goel, pulled back hair and subtle glam.

Gudi Padwa Fashion 2020 - Sai Tamhankar Saree (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We hope you have bookmarked these looks. Here's wishing everyone a prosperous Gudi Padwa.