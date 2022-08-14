Bond girl Halle Berry will celebrate her 56th birthday on August 14, 2022. The Academy Award-winning actress was once a Miss World finalist who managed to come in at the sixth position. A model-turned-actress, Berry was always inclined toward Hollywood and fortunate to bag some promising roles. Many still resonate her name with the iconic bikini scene from Die Another Day (2002) and we don't blame them really. She looked tempting and became a national crush almost instantly. Halle Berry Opens Up About Sharing Fake Wedding Photo With Van Hunt.

And while that's a thing of the past, Berry hasn't stopped wooing us really! The X-Men actress continues to boggle our minds with her fashion choices that are chic and charming at the same time. From flaunting her baby bump in style to going all sexy in sheer, there isn't anything that she hasn't tried and nailed! With her tall and lean frame, Berry manages to strike a chord with all the designers out there and turns herself into one of their muses. If nailing the red carpet was a hobby, we know Halle would have mastered it in no time. Halle Berry Signs a Multi-Picture Film Deal With the Streaming Giant Netflix After Her Directorial Debut Bruised.

This year, to celebrate the fashion icon that she is, here's recalling some of her best red carpet looks of all times. Keep scrolling!

Halle Berry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Halle Berry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Halle Berry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Halle Berry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Halle Berry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Halle Berry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Halle Berry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Halle Berry!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2022 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).