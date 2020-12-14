Vanessa Hudgens turns 32 today. The actress entered the hearts of millions of teenagers globally with her stint on High School Musical films. The first one was the best, the subsequent ones...not so great. Right now, we have gathered here to talk about how awesome Vanessa is. She has continued to rule the hearts of her fans ever since. She is yet to get her due credit on the acting front, but, boy, does she impresses with her sartorial choices, fashionable outings and glamourous style. Vanessa Hudgens Makes TikTok Debut, Re-Creates Her Iconic High School Musical Scene with Ashley Tisdale (Watch Video).

So, we are going to talk about Vanessa's style in this feature. We are going to focus on her outings in the year 2020, which have not been many. Of course, the pandemic has also hit the world of fashion and entertainment. Sweatshirts were back in vogue! But, thankfully, Vanessa had a few opportunities to step on the red carpet - MTV Awards, Bad Boys For Life premiere etc.

Let us dive deep into the closet of Vanessa Hudgens in 2020!

Vanessa Hudgens at Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Feb 2020

The actress stunned in awesome Vera Wang number. The purple train, which she awesomely twirled on the red carpet, added panache to the look.

Vanessa Hudgens (Photo Credits: Twitter/@chicksinintheoff)

Vanessa In Christopher Kane

The actress wore this beautiful Christopher Kane dress as performed and hosted the MTV GOAT Awards 2020.

Vanessa Hudgens in Christopher Kane (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vanessa Hudgens At Bad Boys For Life Premiere In Georges Hobeika

Vanessa Hudgens in Georges Hobeika (Photo Credits: Twitter/@vahudgensbr)

Vanessa Hudgens In Tony Ward

For a performance at the MTV GOAT Awards, the actress slipped into a peek-a-boo style pink couture gown by Tony Ward.

Vanessa Hudgens (Photo Credits: Instagram/@jasonbolden)

Vanessa Hudgens Getting Coffee

Even when Vanessa Hudgens is keeping it casual, she is keeping it stylish. She stepped out to grab a coffee from a place she frequents, Blue Bottle Cafe. She wore this beautiful long sundress, dropped with a cardigan that slipped sexily off her shoulders.

Vanessa Hudgens (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On the work front, Vanessa was last seen in The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, where she also served as an executive producer. She will be next seen in Tick Tick Boom, which is a musical drama also starring Alexandra Shipp and Andrew Garfield.

