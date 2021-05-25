Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's partner Natasa Stankovic is an avid social media user. She loves to keep her fans hooked by sharing several stunning pictures of her along with her hubby Hardik and their cute little baby boy Agastya Pandya. Recently, the popular Serbian dancer-actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a gorgeous throwback picture of her wherein she can be seen chilling in a pool. She is looking extremely sexy in the picture. Natasa never fails to give us major fashion goals.

This time, she has given us bikini goals as she can be seen wearing a hot black strapless bikini and flaunting her perfect physique in the latest picture. Along with the bikini, she has opted for a loop earring and a stylish pair of classic black sunglasses to accessorise her look. She has tied her hair neatly into a bun. While sharing the picture, Natasa wrote, "good times and tan lines #tb." Soon after she posted the picture, several fans started pouring in comments on the same. However, hubby Hardik Pandya has dropped a few heart emojis in the comment section of Natasa's post. This is indeed adorable!

Take a look at Natasa Stankovic's latest post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

Natasa also took to her Instagram story to share a throwback picture wherein she can be seen sharing a loved-up moment with hubby Hardik.

A few days back, Natasa has shared a few pictures of her along with Hardik wherein they both can be seen posing for the camera while wearing stylish ensembles. Natasa looked gorgeous in all-white attire while Hardik sported a black round-neck t-shirt paired with black shorts. The cricketer also wore a white wig with huge red glasses. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged with each other on January 1, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Agastya Pandya in July 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2021 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).