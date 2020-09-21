TV actress Hina Khan has been taking the Instagram account by storm. She is known for her stylish posts and why not, such are her outings. The discussion about her sartorial choices have been on since her stint in the reality show, Bigg Boss 11. She also went a notch higher by walking the red carpet on Cannes. Now, yet again, she has wowed her fans with her super sexy photo-shoot that includes stripes and polka dots! Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna As Bani Flaunts Her Hot Navel in Sheer Yellow Saree, Check Out Her Sexy Pics.

Yes, polka dots and stripes in one outfit might just sound too dramatic but Hina can pull it off. She indeed paired a sleeveless striped top with polka dotted trousers, both in the combination of black and white. Surprisingly, she paired this OOTD with a pair of bright neon green heels.

Hina Khan's Post

View this post on Instagram Polka dots and happy hearts... A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Sep 21, 2020 at 6:24am PDT

Well, it is indeed amazing to see HK choosing the perfect attire every time she faces camera! On the work front, she is seen in Ekta Kapoor's fantasy show, Naagin 5. She shares the screen space with Surbhi Chandna and other new cast members. In the show that is currently revolving around the plot of reincarnation, she plays the shape shifting serpent. While her fans continue to enjoy her TV stint, they sure would be only grateful to stumble upon her fashionable posts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 10:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).