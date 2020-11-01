Television actress Hina Khan's fashion journey has been fantastic over the years. Right from her Cannes day till now, the gorgeous babe has evolved and how. The daring part about her style is that she likes to play with different fabrics, colours, prints and never sticks with the regular. Fashion is changing with time and Hina's mantra to be in vogue by adapting with the trends around is a pro-tip any fashion-obsessed person should learn from her. Having said that, the diva today treated her fans with some breathtaking pictures on Instagram and must say she has once again weaved magic. Hina Khan is Dropping Some Major Style Bombs on Us with Her Recent Fashion Outing for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

In the shared pics, we see Hina wearing a flowy dress in shade citrus. With curled up hair, subtle makeup and zero accessories, the actress look nothing less than splendid. While her style game in the photo is indeed wow, another major thing to notice here is that how the sunset adds a beautiful tone to the babe's overall getup. It seems as if Hina is giving a fashionable ode to the beautiful sunset. We are super impressed! Hina Khan Birthday Special: Glamour Is Her Perpetual State of Mind, As Are Comfort and Sass!

Check Out Hina Khan's Pics Below:

As one of the most influential faces from the faces, it's Hina's versatility which makes her unique from the rest. Not to miss, a big shout out to the actress' stylist here who has always managed to make her look like a diva straight out of a fairytale. Stay tuned!

