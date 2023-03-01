It's that time of the year, when people slip into their most comfortable clothes and step out of homes to splash vibrant colours on their loved ones and binge on scrumptious gujiyas but for the fashionistas among us, it's just another opportunity to elevate our Holi outfits and add some Bollywood tadka by wearing stylish outfits. Holi 2023 Date, Holika Dahan Time and Significance: Know All About the Legends, Choti Holi Celebrations and History Surrounding the Festival of Colours.

All-White Salwar Kameez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

An all-white salwar kameez never goes out of trend. It looks simple yet gorgeous. You can team up with a pop-up colour dupatta also.

White on White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Wear a white crop top or trendy- puffed, bell sleeves top and team up with distressed white denim shorts. And opt for white shoes for a comfy yet stylish white look.

Classic White Tunic

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor With Their Dad (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Team up your classic white tunic with a comfortable pair of jeans or your traditional cigarette pants.

Dungaree

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dungarees are every ones childhood favourite. And there is nothing more comfortable than that. So opt for this outfit with crop or even a regular top.

Tie And Dye Top

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and tie and dye is a cute love story. And how can we not be a part of it. Well, jokes a apart tie and dye is the perfect trend for holi because it’s like a splash of colours and also the most comfy outfit one can opt for.