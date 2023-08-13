Baadshaho beauty Ileana D'Cruz thoroughly enjoyed her pregnancy. The actress was expecting her first child and couldn't wait to welcome the newest little addition to her family. Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan and has been missing from the Bollywood scenario ever since. But we have no qualms about it. Ileana's Instagram is updated all the time and that's how we are aware of everything that's going on in her life. On days when Ileana isn't shooting for her acting projects, she's holidaying and posing on some exotic sandy beaches. Ileana D’Cruz Shares Adorable Pic With Son Koi Phoenix Dolan To Mark 1st Week of Motherhood.

Ileana is definitely a water baby and we have pictures to prove it. She sure loves flaunting her toned body in bikinis and is a sight for sore eyes. From lovely lilacs to ravishing red, Ileana's swimsuit wardrobe has all the good colours that one can think of. Though summer is not coming anytime soon, it's a good decision to stock up on these pretty swimsuits for your next beach vacation. Now while Ileana is busy flaunting her baby bump, we won't be surprised if she decides to flaunt it while wearing a swimsuit. Meanwhile, to check out her previous outings in bikinis, keep scrolling. Ileana D’Cruz Blessed With Baby Boy! Actress Shares Son’s First Pic and Reveals His Name on Insta.

Too Hot

Like a Bombshell

Sun & Sand

Lavender Dreams

Red Hot

So, do these pictures make you wish you would get to see more of her in Bollywood? Yes? Well, we wish as well.

