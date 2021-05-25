When it comes to taking ideas of style and fashion, every girl likes to follow their favourite television actresses. Especially, several brides-to-be look forward to the TV divas when it comes to choosing the perfect outfit for their wedding day. As we all know that everyone wants to look beautiful at their wedding and they keep a fixed picture on their mind of how to dress up at their D-day. A few of them design their wedding outfits while others take inspiration from Indian TV actresses.

A lot of discussions and planning go behind the overall bridal look as it is a very special day for every bride and they make sure that everything is perfect for the day. So if you are getting anytime soon or any of your loved ones is about to get married, then you must take bridal look inspiration from our TV divas. From Hina Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Erica Fernandes, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna to Mouni Roy, here's taking a look at the bridal looks of the six gorgeous actresses which will surely leave you stunned.

Hina Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

This traditional red and pink lehenga combination like Hina Khan is perfect for a beautiful bride-to-be.

Surbhi Jyoti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Adhvik Mahajan (@nehaadhvikmahajan)

Surbhi Jyoti's light pink-hued sequined lehenga paired with a full-sleeve blouse is absolutely perfect if you want to get a breathtakingly beautiful look at your wedding.

Surbhi Chandna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Surbhi Chandna's simple yet beautiful lehenga is a dream attire for any bride.

Shivangi Joshi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Try to wear a blood-red lehenga with intricate embroidery like Shivani Joshi if you want to look like a royal bride.

Erica Fernandes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

If you are not fond of a typical red lehenga then you can opt for a red and white combination lehenga like Erica Fernandes.

Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Want to look totally different on your wedding day? Opt for heavy sequined lehenga like Mouni Roy.

We hope now you will be able to choose the perfect outfit for your wedding by looking at celebrity-inspired bridal looks.

