Janhvi Kapoor is Simply Lazing Around on this New Magazine Cover of Grazia India (View Pic)

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor turns the cover girl for Grazia India's March edition that revolves around the future of fashion. The Dhadak is simply lazying around in her pair of jeans and a floral top - a staple that's bound to find a place in every girl's wardrobe. Whoever said magazine shoots are all about looking glamorous and picking haute couture brands? You can pick the most basic of an outfit and still look ravishing like in Janhvi's case. Janhvi Kapoor Gets Her Pop of Blue-Tiful, Looks Downright Smashing on a Hot Summer Afternoon!

Janhvi's pair of blue jeans and the vintage floral boxy shirt is how ideally we'd define a chic style. It's simple, fuss-free and so damn comfy. You don't need to think twice before picking this outfit and what's best? You don't need the right occasion to flaunt it. A casual brunch with your besties or simply taking a stroll in the city, these kinds of outfits usually get your nod without having any second thoughts. Janhvi's magazine cover is setting just the right mood for the weekend. The one where we do nothing but keep lazing around in the apartment. Janhvi Kapoor Looks Sexy In a Glittery See-Through Gown, View Monochrome Pics.

Janhvi's casual, non-glamorous picture as a cover girl makes her look relatable. We are waiting for some inside pictures from the photoshoot that we bet would be equally alluring and charming. And until we get hold of them, let's keep praising this marvel and her new mag cover.