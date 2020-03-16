Kangana Ranaut Struts at the Airport Without a Mask but With Oodles of Signature Sass in an Ethnic Ensemble!

Kangana Ranaut Airport Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut is one hell of a diva to reckon with. While she has a way about making unapologetic statements, a sassy demeanor and a chicer than usual style play that has charmed us endlessly, Kangana is seen engaging the fashion lovers and police alike by sprucing up the style vines. The Queen of all things unabashed, sassy and chic, Kangana Ranaut has made the humble cotton linen saree the über-cool in-flight uniform in addition to making ethnic suits and crisp dresses an airport staple. This time, she ushered in the spring with a lovely ivory-toned ethnic ensemble teamed with classy heels and a tote bag. With the ongoing health scare, Kangana hasn't jumped aboard the mask bandwagon and flaunted her radiant smile for the shutterbugs.

Kangana is a certified style chameleon, right from pulling off those bold colors and silhouettes. Kangana infuses a signature spunk and unmissable chutzpah in all her looks. It goes without saying that western ensembles flatter her petite frame. She often resorts to classic Indian ones as her go-to off-duty styles and has undertaken the ardent task of revamping the in-flight chic airport style with oodles of comfort in tow! Here is a closer look at her recent airport look. Kangana Ranaut, the Desi Frida Kahlo for Panga Promotions!

Kangana Ranaut - Ethnic Chic

An off white kurta with a white dupatta and striped pants was teamed with kitten heels and a tote bag. Sunnies, a half updo and barely-there makeup completed her look. Tejas First Look Out! Kangana Ranaut Looks Headstrong as an Air Force Pilot.

Kangana Ranaut Airport Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kangana who was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama, Panga as Jaya Nigam. She will essay the role of Jayalalithaa in the trilingual biographical film, Thalaivi directed by A. L. Vijay depicting the life of J. Jayalalithaa, late politician and film actress who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The film is scheduled for a release on 26 June 2020.