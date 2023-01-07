Gone are those days when Karan Johar's identity was restricted to being a director of family entertainers. He'd manage the casting coup that no other director could think and eventually, he made his way to acting and also as a pioneer of men's fashion. These days Karan's wardrobe is discussed more often than his productions and while a certain section would call it a bit too much, we'd tag him as a fashion supreme that Bollywood needs. With his eccentric choices, Johar often fights with Ranveer Singh in the fashion department and there are days when he emerges victorious. Kirron Kher Disapproves of Karan Johar's Diwali Fashion, Calls Him 'Anarkali' in This Toddles Video – WATCH.

From his bizarre and OTT outfits to his oversized sunglasses and funky shoes, there's nothing ordinary in Johar's wardrobe. He loves couture pieces and luxury fashion isn't just a term for him. He probably eats, breathes and lives in that. One look at his Instagram account and you're convinced that he has refined taste in fashion and that his choices are not everyone's cup of tea. Karan should be credited for making men's fashion look so prominent and promising. While his outfits have always demanded your attention, we, in particular, are eyeing his sunglass collection that's equally fancy. Don't believe us? Well, then you can check out some of his pictures right below. Karan Johar Calls His Kids Yash and Roohi ‘Useless Weather Reporters’ As He Brings the Toodles Season Back (Watch Video).

Quite Funky, eh?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

So Effing Cool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Sporty Much?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

So Sunny!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

As Bright As Orange

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

That's Wild

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Lovely Lavender

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

So, now do you agree with us when we say he has the best sunglass collection in entire Bollywood? Yes or yes?

