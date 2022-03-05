Karan Johar is back with the most loved toodles series featuring his kids Yash and Roohi. As the filmmaker took to Instagram today and shared a video that sees his two munchkin forecasting the weather. While Yash utters it's a rainy day, Roohi adds it's a sunny day, to which KJO tags the two as useless weather reporters. Weren't we all missing this trio? Karan Johar Wishes ‘Lifelines’ Yash and Roohi On Their 5th Birthday With An Adorable Video!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

