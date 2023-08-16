It appears that diamonds may no longer be the go-to gemstone. Although they remain a beloved accessory for many women, their prominence is being challenged by the growing popularity of other gemstones. Emeralds, in particular, are preferred by the ladies for their precious jewellery collection. The lovely dark green gemstone does look stunning in itself and when paired with diamonds, it is a lethal combination to resist. The newfound popularity of emeralds is not merely restricted to jewellery connoisseurs. Our Bollywood beauties are equally getting fond of it. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Yami Gautam, Whose Bandhani Kurta Colour Did You Like?

From Kiara Advani, whose wedding necklace raised some eyebrows to Deepika Padukone, whose classic choker inspired us to have one for our personal collection, Bollywood girls are certainly obsessing over this new but old gemstone. From simple pendants to layered necklaces, the mania for emeralds can be seen everywhere and we are here with a collection of some of the finest pieces. After scratching our heads and scouting the internet for the best necklace designs in emeralds, we have curated this short but sweet list of some of the newest variations available on the block. Monsoon Fashion: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani & Others Teach You How to Get Party Ready in This Season.

From Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt, this list has names of the beauties who are emerald lovers. Let's check it out.

Malaika Arora

Deepika Padukone

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Alia Bhatt

Madhuri Dixit

Sonam Kapoor

Kiara Advani

So, have you started saving for that pretty emerald choker of yours?

