As the popular television actress who managed to captivate attention in Sanju in 2018, Karishma Tanna is also a certified fashionista. With a lithe frame, an easy smile and an affable charm to boot, Karishma aces ethnic and neo-ethnic styles with equal fervour. The lockdown alone saw her slaying the staying home, staying chic mood with her style offerings. She keeps these vibes going with a flawless makeup and hair game. She turns into a cover girl for Grandeur Lifestyle magazine this month. Featuring in a special titled, Healthy Skin Is Always In, Karishma glows in this smouldering cover. Karishma Tanna enjoys a whopping following of 5.3 million on Instagram and never misses to keep us hooked to her shenanigans with her pet Koko, fashion, fitness, food and random musings.

The photoshoot was lensed by Tejas Nerurkar, styled by Saachi Vijaywargia with glam helmed by the cover girl herself. Here's a closer look. Karishma Tanna Is Twirly Chic and Channeling Her Inner Rangeela With This Festive Fashion Offering!

Karishma Tanna - Cover Girl

Karishma is perched on a stool wearing a tangerine toned outfit featuring a knotted top with pants. Textured wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look. Karishma Tanna Is Kaftan Chic, Her Lazy Chic Style Can Easily Be Yours!

On the professional front, Karishma won the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, the reality and stunt television series.

