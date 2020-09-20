Karishma Tanna! We would be stating the obvious when we say that this bubbly girl is a bonafide fashionista! A model turned actress who maintains a delightful on-screen temperament off-screen too, Karishma plays muse to some of the most stunning creations from homegrown labels. One such vibe, for the recent Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, saw Karishma twirl away and dazzle with her rainbow-hued ethnic ensemble. A Gopi Vaid creation featuring flared kurta with dhoti pants was aptly teamed up with juttis and subtle glam. With the low key festivities this year, Karishma drove home an important point to keep up the high spirits and celebrate! With a humongous following of 4.5 million on Instagram, Karishma keeps us hooked to her pet Koko, fashion, fitness, food and random musings.

Blessed with a lithe and svelte frame, unfailingly so, Karishma never misses up to raise the stakes with a brilliant beauty game. Her versatile fashion arsenal has ethnics, neo-ethnics, contemporary styles all in equal measures. Here's a closer look at her style. Karishma Tanna Is Incredible in Indigo, Her Saree Vibe Is Unmissably Chic!

Karishma Tanna - Twirly And Rainbow Chic

A short length yellow Anarkali in gota and applique featuring a zig-zag pattern with hand-painted highlights in pretty colours were paired off with a cotton dhoti. The set worth Rs.23,999 was complimented with jewellery by Shvet, textured hair and subtle glam of delicately lined eyes and nude pink lips. Karishma Tanna Resumes Shoot Post 4-Month Lockdown And She Can’t Contain Her Excitement.

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karishma was last seen in Sanju (2018). She is a contestant on the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Lega Class Aur Dega Trass, an Indian reality and stunt television series which was shot in August 2019 and premiered on 22 February 2020, on Colors TV.

