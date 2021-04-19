Kate Hudson celebrates her birthday on April 19 and while we continue rooting her for her 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' roles, we also can't stop admiring her marvellous red carpet choices. Kate has always been terrific when it comes to her red carpet appearances and her outings are discussed all over. An actress turned fashion entrepreneur, Kate and her style statements are as charming as her. Over the years, she has learned the art of dressing and how to present herself in the most admirable way possible. Today her fandom simply can't get enough of her and that also includes us. Kate Hudson Addresses Criticism Surrounding Her New Film over Depiction of Autism.

Kate Hudson's style file has always been exuberant, even peculiar if we must say. She knows what she wants and knows how to carry herself for different events. From Oscar after-party to movie premieres and other starry events, she always has her A-game ready and while we have our list of favourites, there are always some timeless pieces that will continue to rule the list for years to come. As Hudson gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take a look at some of her most ravishing red carpet avatars.

In Atelier Versace

Kate Hudson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Kate Hudson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Kate Hudson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Kate Hudson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Louis Vuitton

Kate Hudson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Prabal Gurung

Kate Hudson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Stella McCartney

Kate Hudson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kate Hudson was almost 40 when she launched her own designer brand. It was always a dream for her and she managed to fulfil it. "I've wanted to do a ready-to-wear line for a really long time. From the beginning, I always knew I wanted it to be available to everybody, on a bigger, more inclusive scale. And I also wanted to be mindful about how we created the pieces, which meant that it needed to be eco-friendly, too," she had said in her interaction with InStyle. Vanity Fair Oscar Party Pictures: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson and Others with Remarkable Outings from the Night.

Well, we are certainly glad that she was able to live her dream, we are also excited for those who were able to ape her style via her clothing line. Kate Hudson has begun writing this new chapter of her life and we can't stop cheering for her. We hope the year ahead turns more exciting for the actress and that she keeps achieving whatever she wants. Happy Birthday, Kate Hudson.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).