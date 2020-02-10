Vanity Fair Oscar Party Pictures: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson and Others with Remarkable Outings from the Night

While the Oscar this year was a less glamorous affair, Vanity Fair's after-party definitely made up for the same absence. With celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson, Camila Mendes and Hailey Beiber, you can expect the glamour quotient to be sky-high. The stunners clearly boggled our minds with their ravishing picks for the occasion and we are still drooling over their super hot appearances. The big night in Hollywood is just getting started and you can expect a fresh batch of inside pictures dominating your Insta feed very soon. Oscars 2020 Best Dressed: Renee Zellweger, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson and Others Who Dazzled on the Red Carpet (View Pics).
Among the beauties who ruled the Oscar after-party look, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber took home the trophy for their drop-dead gorgeous looks for the occasion. To check out their pictures and realise what this fuss is all about, keep scrolling below... Oscars 2020: From Eminem’s Performance to Parasite Creating History, Five Biggest Surprises That Happened at 92nd Academy Awards.
Hailey Bieber
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Lili Reinhart
Camila Mendes
Camila Mendes at the Vanity Fair Oscars party 2020
Madelaine
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Vanessa Hudgens
Kylie Jenner
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson wearing emerald diamond earrings by Harry Kotlar
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba arrives to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a bronze Atelier Versace dress. Exceptionally intricate, this gown is enriched with all-over fringe embroidery crafted by hand using a range of materials including Metal Mesh, Swarovski crystals, crystal beads and sequins. Her husband Cash Warren wears a bespoke Atelier Versace suit.
Rashida Jones
We did miss Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the after-party celebration this year. Last year, the duo had given us some super adorable moments to cheer and their absence was definitely felt. Hopefully, the actress will attend the night next year and here's looking forward to her next Oscar appearance.