Katrina Kaif's a total charmer, someone with wholesome appetite for fashion. She's known for her impeccable dressing sense and the way she carries herself with so much panache. Soft, composed and extremely thoughtful, a lot goes behind what she picks and who she wears. Her red carpet choices, in particular, have to be in sync with her endearing and alluring persona. On days when isn't in the mood to flaunt her infallible soul, she's game for anything that's risque. For someone like Kaif who successfully juggles between different silhouettes with utmost ease, fashion is a game and she believes in mastering it every day. Katrina Kaif Ditches the Usual 'Red and Gold' and Picks a Cool Blue Attire for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Wedding - View Pics.

Katrina's personal style is all thing comfy yet there are times when she steps out of her comfort zone to try and please your eyes. From Sabyasachi sarees to flowy dresses by Gauri & Nainika, Kaif has no favourite. With her statuesque frame and signature beauty look, she tries nailing outfits like no one else. Her outings are seldom OTT and that's simply 'cos she loves simplicity over anything else. While the Bharat actress is often praised for her dedication and love for fitness, it's time we highlight her exemplary fashion choices. Yo or Hell No? Katrina Kaif's Very Own 'Pride' Moment and Her Attempt to Rock All Colourful Look.

Here's a closer look at what she prefers for her red carpet appearances and why she's obsessed about getting them right every time. Have a look...

In Ester Abner

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Nikhil Thampi

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Philipp Plein

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Reem Acra

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While her devotion for colour red continues and it still dominates her personal closet, she's also willing to play with different colours or sometimes all at once. With the help of her ace stylist, Tanya Ghavri (they collaborate on most of the occasions), Katrina has developed a penchant for everything that's chic and flattering. She certainly finds a place in our list of best-dressed ladies in Bollywood and here's hoping she retains her place for years to come.

Happy Birthday, Katrina! Keep slaying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).