What makes a fabulous cover for a magazine? Ask Katrina Kaif, as her recent photoshoot for The Peacock Magazine will make you fall in love with her personality. Kat is not a regular on Instagram, nor she is very much into posting sexy photos of hers on social media. But when she does drop a picture, she makes sure it's a BOMB. The Bollywood babe is the cover girl for the above-mentioned mag's latest edition and her fashionable look on it is insanely glam. Even though it does not give a full-fledged look of her outfit, but still she manages to kill many dils. Sonam Kapoor Shining Like a 'Solid Gold' in This Stephane Rolland Dress (View Pics).

Posing like 'The Ikonic' diva on Falguni Shane Peacock's in-house magazine, Kaif looks tempting and how. Wearing signature designer gown from the house of FSP, we love how to make an impact it's all red. Kat's flashy gown is flowy and has a shimmery bralet kinda top. There's also intricate details all over the skirt. All in all, a well down photoshoot with the right ingredients of style quotient. Anushka Sharma's Maternity Style File is All About Being Chic, Comfortable and Charming (View Pics).

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

On the beauty front, we see Kaif's tresses tied, glossy lips and shiny subtle. However, to add the punch, she was seen opting for some modern jewellery. Her makeup has been done by Daniel Bauer. FYI, the photoshoot has been shot at the beachy locale of the Maldives. Meanwhile, workwise, Katrina will be next seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. Stay tuned!

