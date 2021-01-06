Anushka Sharma is due this month and the expecting mommy is eagerly waiting to welcome her firstborn. The Zero actress is expecting her first child with hubby and Indian skipper, Virat Kohli and the latter has even taken paternity leave to be with his wifey dearest. B-town mommies sure know how to amp up their style file even when it comes to their maternity wardrobe. With Kareena Kapoor Khan leading the bandwagon, these new-age mums are exploring different silhouettes and Anushka is no different. Anushka Sharma Flaunts Pregnancy Glow in a Beautiful White Ensemble (See Pics).

One look at Anushka's maternity fashion and we are convinced that the lady prefers comfort over everything else. She likes lose attires and adores her sneakers collection like no one else. From cute dungarees to flowy dresses, Anushka's maternity wardrobe is sorted with comfort being the essential key. Her happy pictures often make our day and we adore the way she flaunts her baby bump. From beachwear to her recent photoshoot with Vogue India, Anushla's baby bump was the highlight of all her pictures and we simply can't stop obsessing over them. Anushka Sharma and Natasa Stankovic Wore the Same Black Polka-Dotted Dress During Pregnancy and Internet's Obsessed With It (See Pics).

Speaking of obsession, let's have a look at how she has amped up her style while being on a maternity break.

Lose Shirt and Blue Jeans Never Goes Wrong!

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credit: File Image)

A Simple Monochrome Maxi Dress

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of Cutesy Dresses

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And Adorable Dungarees

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ethnic Game On Point

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Midi Dresses On Go!

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Monochrome Separates

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cos a Red Skater Dress is a Must-Have

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bodycon Dress to Flaunt that Baby Bump

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Slaying Like a True Boss Lady

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka will follow in Kareena Kapoor Khan's footsteps and get back to work soon after her delivery. The actress plans on signing more movies by next year and she's determined to successfully juggle between her personal and professional lives. We are personally bookmarking all her recent looks and we suggest you do it too.

