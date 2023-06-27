The popular member of the Kardashian - Jenner clan, Khloe Kardashian celebrates her birthday on June 27. Despite having a sister like Kim Kardashian, Khloe has managed to have her own identity that's equally popular with the masses. Khloe's phenomenal fashion choices have struck a chord with her admirers and it's time we highlight a few of her best style statements. Khloe Kardashian’s Son True Thompson Makes Social Media Debut Dressed As Owlette from Disney Show PJ Masks for Halloween (View Pics).

A red-carpet marvel, Khloe Kardashian has always been bold with her fashion choices. She picks outfits with bold necklines and long slits and ensures that she has everyone's attention. Khloe's red carpet evolution has been terrific. We have been a part of her progress and her journey wasn't an easy ride. Today Khloe is amongst the popular celebrities in Hollywood and we are all hearts for her. She was always a fashionista ready to roll and her style statements are a testament to it. To elaborate more on her style file, let's check out some of her best red carpet-moments. Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her Flashboard Abs in Latest Instagram Pic, Ex Tristan Thompson Drops Comment.

Hot Damn!

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Chic

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Uber Hot

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Casual and Edgy

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glam Goddess

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty AF

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold in Black

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Khloe Kardashian!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2023 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).