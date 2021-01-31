The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are one of the most active users on social media. Be it a festive celebration or a chance to show off their outfit, the sisters make sure they share every little detail with their fans. The ladies love to show off their swimwear and since they are currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos, the KarJenners are giving their fans a glimpse at their best beach looks. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have posted several bikini pictures from the vacation. Khloe Kardashian In An Intimate Maternity Photoshoot with Beau Tristan Thompson.

While all the sisters do know how to rock a bikini with utmost sass, it was Khloe's outfit that grabbed our eyeballs. The mother of one wore a two-piece set paired with a sheer blue skintight coverup and looked like a gorgeous goddess. She tied her hair in a tight bun and went for a dewy makeup with a nude lipstick. Kylie turned photographer for Khloe and clicked some stunning picture during the golden hour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloe also shared a close-up picture of her sand-covered upper thigh and backside while wearing a Good American purple bikini. She flaunted her stretchmarks and captioned the image saying that she is proud of her stripes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Earlier, in a sneak peek from the final episode of the much-loved tv series Keeping Up with The Kardashians, we saw Khloe Kardashian talked about her plans on having a second baby with Tristan Thompson. "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid," she tells the NBA player in the clip. As per E!News, fans have watched the couple face more than their fair share of ups and downs over the years, but through it all, they've remained the best parents they can be to two-year-old True Thompson. And on the duo being ready to welcome another baby. Khloe says yes, they are ready to do it. Khloe Kardashian Strikes a Booty Popping Pose for Kourtney Kardashian’s Brand ‘Poosh’.

The pair had first parted ways when Tristan was seen cheating on Khloe with two women at a club in Washington DC in October 2017, when Khloe was three months pregnant. Unfortunately, this footage came out at the time Khloe was all set to deliver baby True. The pair had however sorted out their differences after welcoming their daughter and it was all smooth until Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods was allegedly caught in a makeout session with Tristan Thompson in February 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).