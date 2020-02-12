Kiara Advani's Pictures in Pretty Silhouttes with Soft Colour Palette Make her the Perfect Inspiration for all Brides-to-Be (View Pics)

Kiara Advani for Brides Today (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani is the cover girl of Brides Today's February issue which is also their anniversary edition. The Kabir Singh actress looks stunning in her new set of pictures that are pretty usual in an unusual way. Kiara is also the guest editor for the new edition where she answers many questions pertaining to love, romance and relationships. The girl is decked up in different Shantanu & Nikhil creations and their designs go beyond the ordinary. The entire vibe of her new photoshoot is very charming and exciting like the butterflies brides have in their stomach. Kiara Advani Comes on Board for John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur's Ek Villain 2?

Kiara strikes a pose as a modern-day bride with her typical silhouettes and soft colour hues. The idea we think was probably to blend in tradition with modern elements. So while her outfits are slightly usual, her hairdo and colour palette are picked keeping the modern elements in mind. It's delightful to see her slay in these gorgeous creations and flaunt that million-dollar smile of hers. Kiara Advani Pulls Off the Perfect Weekend Outfit and It’s a Steal!

Check out her pictures from the photoshoot below...

Kiara is certainly busy with her one too many projects these days. While she has Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, she's also working with Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah, with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and has Indoo ki Jawaani and also a web series, Guilty on Netflix. We wonder if she thinks 24 hours are too less for her on some days.