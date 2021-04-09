No matter how many amazing movies Kristen Stewart signs in future, we'll always cherish her as the Twilight actress. The movie was special on so many levels and Kristen was probably every boy's crush at that time. While she has evolved both personally and professionally since its last release, we can never stop rooting for the amazing persona that she carries. A feisty girl who very well knows what she wants in her life, Kristen's fashion choices are in sync with the same belief. They reflect the same emotions and she seldom disappoints in that department. Spencer: Kristen Stewart Wears Princess Diana's Engagement Ring in New Still From Her Film.

Kristen's fashion choices have all been alluring. From cutesy dresses to simple gowns, she has managed to set the ball rolling in the department of fashion. A terrific dresser, she knows how to carry herself confidently. A delight to our eyes, she has always been among the best-dressed celebs in Hollywood and that's a tag she's not going to ditch for the next many years. Her choices are as flamboyant as her own self and we always find ourselves cheering for her appearances. To elaborate on the same, we name seven of her best red carpet outings so far where she dished out fashion goals like no one else. Happiest Season Trailer: Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis' Lesbian Christmas Rom-Com Looks Super Cute (Watch Video).

Have a look at those below...

In Chanel

In Christian Dior

In Elie Saab

In Germanier

In Prabal Gurung

In Thom Browne

In Versace

Kristen Stewart will be next seen as Princess Diana in Spencer and her first look from the same was awe-inspiring. The similarities were uncanny and we couldn't stop admiring her in it. While the look was powerful, we hope the feature film turns out to be equally praiseworthy. On that note, here's raising a toast to her brilliant self. Happy Birthday, Kristen Stewart!

